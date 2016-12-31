बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
उत्तराखंड में आखिर कहां गायब हो गए आधार कार्ड?
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
aadhaar card missing in uttarakhand.
{"_id":"58674c584f1c1b7b25eeb1ee","slug":"aadhaar-card-missing-in-uttarakhand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 11:43 AM IST
राज्य खाद्य योजना के तहत बने राशन कार्डों के आधार कार्ड से लिंक कराने को आपूर्ति विभाग ने एक सूची जारी की है। इस सूची में अधिकांश कार्डों के मुखिया का आधार नंबर गायब है। ऐसे में डीलरों ने विभाग की कार्यप्रणाली पर सवाल खड़े करते हुए आधार कार्ड गायब कर फर्जी कार्ड बनाने का आरोप लगाया है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58676bd04f1c1b445ceed0c6","slug":"mock-drill-of-terrorist-attack-and-insurgent-operation-by-security-forces-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0914\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091c\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0938!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5867677d4f1c1b047feebc10","slug":"dimple-yadav-is-in-stress","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u2018\u0918\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0940\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0938 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0921\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092a\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58652b284f1c1b265eeebb59","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-declares-his-candidates-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e: \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 235 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top