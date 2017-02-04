आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

शादी के बाद नौकरी तलाशने गया था दिल्ली, दोस्तों ने कर दिया ये हाल...

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 08:22 PM IST
boy made trans

शादी के बाद नौकरी तलाशने दिल्ली गए रामू को उसके दोस्तों ने नशीली दवाएं खिलाकर बुरा हाल कर दिया। तीन साल बाद दोस्तों के चंगुल से छूटे इस शख्स ने थाने पहुंचकर अपनी आपबीती सुनाई। मामला यूपी के कन्नौज जिले का है। 
आगे की स्लाइड में, युवक को भारी कीमत चुकानी पड़ी...

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

trans made

महासंग्राम 2017

#PunjabPollsLive: पोलिंग बू​थ के गेट बंद, अंदर मतदान जारी, अब तक 75% वोटिंग

punjab polls, punjab election, voting for punjab assembly election 2017

Most Viewed

‘वो मुझे पोर्न स्टार बनाना चाहता है’

he wants to make me porn star
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

पढ़ें, चंदन और हाथी के दांतों की तस्करी से करोड़ों कमाने वाले वीरप्पन की जिंदगी के कई सच

know about veerappan encounter and life who earned crores through smuggling
  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +

बेटी के साथ बाथरूम में प्रेमी को देख न पाया बाप, कर डाला पाप

parents saw daughter with boy friend in bathroom and killed boy at panipat, girl committed suicide
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top