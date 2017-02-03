आपका शहर Close

टी-20 में अब भी कोहली हैं नंबर वन, चहल की बड़ी छलांग

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 11:00 AM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal Jumps 92 Places, Virat Kohli Maintains Top Spot In ICC T20I Rankings

भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच खत्म हुई टी-20 सीरीज के बाद आईसीसी ने अपनी हालिया रैंकिंग जारी कर दी है। सीरीज में 2-1 से जीत दर्ज करने के बाद भारतीय टीम के कई खिलाड़ियों को काफी फायदा मिला है।

