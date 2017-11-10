Download App
ऐसा करने पर युवराज सिंह की टीम इंडिया में हो सकती है वापसी

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 11:25 AM IST
युवराज सिंह ने इस वर्ष जून-जुलाई में वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ आखिरी बार टीम इंडिया की जर्सी पहनी थी। इसके बाद से बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज राष्ट्रीय टीम में बाहर चल रहे हैं। इसमें कोई संदेह नहीं है कि युवराज सिंह यो-यो टेस्ट पास करने में नाकाम रहे और अभी उनके सामने सबसे बड़ी चुनौती इससे पार पाने की है।

yuvraj singh ms dhoni manish pandey kedar jadhav More ...

