बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ऐसा करने पर युवराज सिंह की टीम इंडिया में हो सकती है वापसी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
yuvraj singh eyes for comeback in indian cricket team
{"_id":"5a053f364f1c1bc1678ba67d","slug":"yuvraj-singh-eyes-for-comeback-in-indian-cricket-team","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 11:25 AM IST
युवराज सिंह ने इस वर्ष जून-जुलाई में
वेस्टइंडीज
के खिलाफ आखिरी बार
टीम इंडिया
की जर्सी पहनी थी। इसके बाद से बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज राष्ट्रीय टीम में बाहर चल रहे हैं। इसमें कोई संदेह नहीं है कि युवराज सिंह यो-यो टेस्ट पास करने में नाकाम रहे और अभी उनके सामने सबसे बड़ी चुनौती इससे पार पाने की है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a051a354f1c1bd1408b5a3f","slug":"ravi-shastri-says-some-jealous-people-wanted-to-see-retirement-of-ms-dhoni","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u091c\u094b \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u091c\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0935\u094b \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a0250e14f1c1b6a678ba291","slug":"virat-kohli-s-reacts-on-ms-dhoni-s-critics-after-t-20-series-win-against-new-zealand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u0940\u0930\u0940\u091c \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0932\u094b\u091a\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f, \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c ","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5a047b5d4f1c1bf4688ba37c","slug":"sunil-gavaskar-wants-yuvraj-singh-and-suresh-raina-in-team-india-s-middle-order","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0935\u091c\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0940-\u0930\u0948\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u00a0\u00a0","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a047b5d4f1c1bf4688ba37c","slug":"sunil-gavaskar-wants-yuvraj-singh-and-suresh-raina-in-team-india-s-middle-order","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0935\u091c\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0940-\u0930\u0948\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u00a0\u00a0","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59fed5e84f1c1bc1678b94d3","slug":"yuvraj-singh-cries-at-grand-finale-episode-of-kaun-banega-crorepati-9-abhinandan-aabhaar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"KBC 9: \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u200c\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906, \u091b\u0932\u0915 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"59fac9c54f1c1baf678b8de8","slug":"yuvraj-singh-wrote-a-post-on-his-facebook-account-giving-fitting-tribute-to-ashish-nehra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0907\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!