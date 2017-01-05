आपका शहर Close

इस पाकिस्तानी ने रचा इतिहास, द्रविड़-सचिन को पीछे छोड़ा

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 07:56 PM IST
Younis khan makes history become first cricketer to score Test centuries in 11 countries

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान और मध्यम क्रम बल्लेबाज यूनिस खान ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ मंगलवार को शतक जड़कर एक ऐसा रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम कर लिया जो अब तक दुनिया का कोई खिलाड़ी नहीं कर सका। सिडनी क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर पाकिस्तान के इस वरिष्ठ खिलाड़ी ने करियर का 34वां टेस्ट शतक जड़ा। इसके साथ ही वह दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा शतक लगाने वाले खिलाड़ियों की सूची में सुनील गावस्कर, महेला जयवर्धने और ब्रायन लारा के साथ संयुक्त रूप से छठे पायदान पर आ गए। लेकिन इसके इतर उन्होंने एक अनोखा रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम कर लिया।

 

