विराट से क्रिकेट सीखना चाहता है WWE का स्टार रेसलर

amarujala.com- Presented by: नवीन चौहान

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 03:19 AM IST
WWE star finn balor want to learn cricket from Virat Kohli

टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली दिन-ब-दिन सफलता की नई इबारत लिखते जा रहे हैं। वहीं दूसरी तरफ उनकी फैन लिस्ट भी बड़ी होती जा रही है। क्या आम क्या खास हर कोई विराट का दीवाना है। विराट की दीवानगी देशों की सीमा और उम्र के दारये से परे हो गई है। ऐसे में उनकी फैन लिस्ट में एक नया नाम जुड़ गया है। ये फैन और कोई नहीं WWE के सुपरस्टार फिन बैलोर हैं। जो इन दिनों भारत में हैं। 

