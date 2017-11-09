विराट से क्रिकेट सीखना चाहता है WWE का स्टार रेसलर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
WWE star finn balor want to learn cricket from Virat Kohli {"_id":"5a037a754f1c1b74698ba606","slug":"wwe-star-finn-balor-want-to-learn-cricket-from-virat-kohli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0916\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 WWE \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u00a0\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0932\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली दिन-ब-दिन सफलता की नई इबारत लिखते जा रहे हैं। वहीं दूसरी तरफ उनकी फैन लिस्ट भी बड़ी होती जा रही है। क्या आम क्या खास हर कोई विराट का दीवाना है। विराट की दीवानगी देशों की सीमा और उम्र के दारये से परे हो गई है। ऐसे में उनकी फैन लिस्ट में एक नया नाम जुड़ गया है। ये फैन और कोई नहीं WWE के सुपरस्टार फिन बैलोर हैं। जो इन दिनों भारत में हैं।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.