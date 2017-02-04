बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यह 'विराट' उपलब्धि हासिल करने वाले दूसरे भारतीय बने कोहली
Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 04:42 PM IST
Photo Credit: espncricinfo
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली वर्तमान में अपने करियर के सबसे बेहतरीन दौर से गुजर रहे हैं। विराट ने साल 2016 में ऐसा प्रदर्शन किया आलोचक हो या प्रशंसक हर कोई उनके प्रदर्शन को देखकर दांतों तले उंगली दबाने को मजबूर हो गया।
