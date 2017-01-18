आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

तो इस वजह से दुनिया को दूसरे वनडे का नतीजा पहले ही पता है!

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 10:37 AM IST
Why India Might Field First Again If They Win The Toss In 2nd ODI

भारत और इंग्लैंड 3 वनडे मैचों की सीरीज में आमने सामने हैं। पुणे में 351 रनों के लक्ष्य का सफल पीछा करने के बाद टीम इंडिया के हौंसले बुलंदी पर हैं। वहीं इंग्लैंड की टीम मैच के दौरान हुई कुछ गलतियों से सीखना चाहेगी और उम्मीद करेगी की बाजी उसके हाथ से न निकले।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sports news cricket news

चुनावी खेल

कभी भी हो सकता है सपा-कांग्रेस के गठबंधन का ऐलान, गुलाम नबी ने की पुष्ट‌ि

ghulam nabi confirms congress alliance with sp

Most Viewed

इंग्लैंड खिलाफ वनडे में एमएस धोनी से मैदान में हुई बड़ी भूल!

MS Dhoni Signals For Review Before Captain Virat Kohli, Gets It Bang On
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बांग्लादेश के इस खिलाड़ी ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, फिर स्ट्रेचर पर गया मैदान से बाहर

Substitute Bangladesh wicket-keeper Imrul Kayes sets new world record
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पहले वनडे में जीत के साथ टीम इंडिया ने ही नहीं, इंग्लैंड ने भी तोड़े कई रिकॉर्ड

Records Made In 1st ODI Between India and England in Pune
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

मैदान के बाहर भी अपने खेल को लेकर गंभीर हैं कोहली

kohli is fiercely focused not only on field but off it too
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जब टीम को 350 रन बनाने के बाद भी नसीब नहीं हुई जीत!

Top 5 Highest Failure Run Chases In ODI History
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
﻿