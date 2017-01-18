तो इस वजह से दुनिया को दूसरे वनडे का नतीजा पहले ही पता है!
भारत और इंग्लैंड 3 वनडे मैचों की सीरीज में आमने सामने हैं। पुणे में 351 रनों के लक्ष्य का सफल पीछा करने के बाद टीम इंडिया के हौंसले बुलंदी पर हैं। वहीं इंग्लैंड की टीम मैच के दौरान हुई कुछ गलतियों से सीखना चाहेगी और उम्मीद करेगी की बाजी उसके हाथ से न निकले।
