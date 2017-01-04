आपका शहर Close

क्या इन कारणों से धोनी ने छोड़ी टीम इंडिया की कप्तानी?

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 11:27 PM IST
why dhoni step down as T-20 and ODI captaincy य़

भारतीय क्रिकेट के सफलतम कप्तानों में शुमार महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने टीम इंडिया की कप्तानी छोड़कर एक बार फिर सबको सकते में डाल दिया। धोनी ने अचानक यह फैसला क्यों लिया इस पर ना तो बीसीसीआई ने कुछ कहा है और ना ही धोनी की तरफ से प्रतिक्रिया सामने आई है। जानकार धोनी के इस फैसले को लेकर कई तरह की अटकलें लगा रहे हैं कहीं धोनी के कप्तानी छोड़ने के पीछे ये कारण तो नहीं...






 

क्या इन कारणों से धोनी ने छोड़ी टीम इंडिया की कप्तानी?

why dhoni step down as T-20 and ODI captaincy य़
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
क्रिस गेल की गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ बवालिया डांस वायरल, मच गया हंगामा

Chris Gayle Bizarre Dance With Natasha Barridge Goes Virat On Social Media
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
सन्यास के बाद गेंदबाज लक्ष्मीपति बालाजी की हुई टीम में वापसी!

Former Pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji Appointed As KKR Bowling Coach
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
{"_id":"586d23d94f1c1b943a159a4e","slug":"intresting-facts-about-former-indian-cricket-team-ms-dhoni","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 15 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0942\u0926 \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0914\u0930 Facts","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

जब रात में 15 हजार फीट से कूद थे माही, जानिए और Facts

intresting facts about former indian cricket team ms dhoni
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
{"_id":"586d24c34f1c1b945d158fb9","slug":"ms-dhoni-steps-down-as-captain-of-india-limited-overs-sides","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092b\u0949\u0930\u092e\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0928 \u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

तीनों फॉरमेट में कैप्टन कूल के सुनहरे सफर पर एक नजर

MS Dhoni steps down as captain of India limited-overs sides
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
एमएस धोनी ने छोड़ी टी-20 और वनडे की कप्तानी, बतौर खिलाड़ी खेलते रहेंगे

Ms dhoni resigned from indian capataincy
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
﻿