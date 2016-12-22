बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस वजह से ब्रिसबेन टेस्ट में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पाकिस्तान को डाले 8 ओवर एक्स्ट्रा
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 06:06 PM IST
ऑस्ट्रेलिया और पाकिस्तान के बीच गाबा मैदान पर खेले गए पहले डे-नाइट टेस्ट के चौथे दिन शाम 8 अतिरिक्त ओवर डालने पड़े। हालांकि पाकिस्तान यह मैच हार गया था। मगर अब इस बात को लेकर ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ और अंपायरों के बीच गहतफहमी सामने आई।
