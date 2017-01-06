आपका शहर Close

कौन लेगा टीम इंडिया में विकेटकीपर एमएस धोनी की जगह

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 03:48 PM IST
Who Can Replace MS Dhoni As A Wicket Keeper Batsman in Team India

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने टीम इंडिया की कप्तानी छोड़ दी है। 35 वर्षीय धोनी अपने करियर के आखिरी पड़ाव पर पहुंच चुके हैं। दिग्गज भले ही माने की धोनी में काफी क्रिकेट बाकी है, मगर धोनी चाहते हैं कि 2019 के विश्वकप से पहले वो एक मैच विनिंग टीम खड़ी कर दें। संभव हैं कि धोनी 2019 का विश्वकप खेलें, मगर आज नहीं तो कल धोनी को संन्यास लेना ही हैं।

sports news cricket news

शानदार माही

एमएस धोनी ने छोड़ी टी-20 और वनडे की कप्तानी, बतौर खिलाड़ी खेलते रहेंगे

Ms dhoni resigned from indian capataincy

