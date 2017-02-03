बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जानिए कब हुई बेंगलुरु में जीत के हीरो यजुवेंद्र चहल को DDLJ जैसी फीलिंग
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
while playing 3rd T-20 when chahal feels like film DDLJ
{"_id":"589335994f1c1bc64fe7fe28","slug":"while-playing-3rd-t-20-when-chahal-feels-like-film-ddlj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u092c \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u092f\u091c\u0941\u0935\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u091a\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u094b DDLJ \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u092b\u0940\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 12:31 AM IST
Photo Credit: espncricinfo
इंग्लैंड को तीन मैचों की टी-20 सीरीज में 2-1 से मात देने में सबसे महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाने वाले लेग स्पिनर यजुवेंद्र चहल को मैच के बेंगलुरु में DDLJ (दिलवाले दुलहनिया ले जाएंगे) जैसी फीलिंग हुई।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58931ec64f1c1b4a40e8117f","slug":"ipl-2017-auction-one-player-who-will-complete-each-ipl-side","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0906\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5892fb724f1c1b5a42e80bed","slug":"virender-sehwag-call-yuvraj-freedom-fighter-and-nehra-grandsire","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u2018\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0921\u092e\u092b\u093e\u0907\u091f\u0930\u2019 \u0914\u0930 \u2018\u092d\u0940\u0937\u094d\u092e \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092e\u0939\u2019","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5891bb764f1c1b5979e809a7","slug":"english-all-rounder-ben-stokes-faces-100-000-penalty-for-playing-in-ipl-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IPL \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 3 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top