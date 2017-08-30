बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ENGvsWI: हैंडिग्ले टेस्ट मैच के यह आंकड़ें आपको कर देंगे हैरान
Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 03:46 PM IST
हैंडिग्ले में इंग्लैंड को हराकर वेस्टइंडीज ने 17 सालों बादएक ऐतिहासिक जीत दर्ज की है। इस टेस्ट मैच के कुछ ऐसे आंकड़ें हैं जो आपको हैरान कर देंगे। सीरीज का पहला टेस्ट पारी से हारने वाली वेस्टइंडीज टीम ने दूसरे टेस्ट में एक बड़ी जीत दर्ज की है। जो एक रिकॉर्ड है। वेस्टइंडीज की टीम पहला टेस्ट पारी और 209 रनों से हारी थी। इसके बाद उसने हैंडिग्ले में इंग्लैंड को 5 विकेट से हराया है।
