बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अनुष्का के साथ बिताया वो पल सारी जिंदगी याद रहेगा: विराट कोहली
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
Virat Kohli talks about Anushka Sharma’s lucky presence
{"_id":"593e86281126f4c90b8b485d","slug":"virat-kohli-talks-about-anushka-sharma-s-lucky-presence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u094b \u092a\u0932 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e: \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 07:57 PM IST
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान और बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार अनुष्का शर्मा के बीच प्यार दिनोंदिन परवान चढ़ रहा है। जहां अनुष्का फिल्मों में धमाल मचा रहीं हैं, तो वहीं विराट की कप्तानी में टीम इंडिया भी टीम लगातार जीत रही है। इस साल भी टीम इंडिया ने भी साउथ अफ्रीका को हराकर चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के सेमीफाइनल में अपना स्थान पक्का कर लिया है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593e21df4f1c1b87509bea56","slug":"five-major-reasons-behind-india-s-win-against-south-africa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0935\u091c\u0939\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0923 \u0905\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091f\u0947\u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0941\u091f\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"593d646e4f1c1b2e6a9bef64","slug":"shikhar-dhawan-becomes-fastest-player-to-reach-1000-runs-in-icc-events","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u091a\u093f\u0928-\u0938\u094c\u0930\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u091b\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0927\u0935\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0947 '\u0936\u093f\u0916\u0930' \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"593b81504f1c1ba3379c87fa","slug":"champions-trophy-2017-possible-playing-xi-of-team-india-against-south-africa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0948\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092b\u0940: \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0947\u092e\u0940\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u092a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 11 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5926a5454f1c1b260c536078","slug":"anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-fashion-style-in-parities-see-pics","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e-\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091f\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"591eb9e54f1c1bd91af22793","slug":"sagarika-ghatge-loves-zaheer-khan-no-beard-look","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0939\u0940\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0947\u0924\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"591846674f1c1b15228532ff","slug":"11-world-cricketers-who-fell-in-love-with-bollywood-actress","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930!","category":{"title":"Sports","title_hn":"\u0916\u0947\u0932 ","slug":"sports"}}
{"_id":"591143574f1c1b9e088522db","slug":"anushka-sharma-spotted-enjoying-lunch-with-cricketer-boyfriend-virat-kohli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top