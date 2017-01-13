बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नया दोस्त क्या रूठा, मैदान में बैठ कर मनाते दिखे कोहली
Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 04:23 PM IST
टीम इंडिया के नए कप्तान विराट कोहली को कप्तानी के साथ नया दोस्त भी मिला है। इस दोस्त के बारे में टीम इंडिया के फैंस को ट्विटर पर बीसीसीआई द्वारा जानकारी मिली है। इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ सीरीज से पहले कोहली अपने नए दोस्त ‘प्रिंस’ के साथ काफी समय गुजार रहे हैं।
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
