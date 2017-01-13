आपका शहर Close

नया दोस्त क्या रूठा, मैदान में बैठ कर मनाते दिखे कोहली

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 04:23 PM IST
Virat Kohli Makes Friends With Sniffer Dog Prince At Pune Stadium

टीम इंडिया के नए कप्तान विराट कोहली को कप्तानी के साथ नया दोस्त भी मिला है। इस दोस्त के बारे में टीम इंडिया के फैंस को ट्विटर पर बीसीसीआई द्वारा जानकारी मिली है। इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ सीरीज से पहले कोहली अपने नए दोस्त ‘प्रिंस’ के साथ काफी समय गुजार रहे हैं।

