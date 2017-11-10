Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

विराट कोहली को क्रिकेट के बाद सबसे ज्यादा प्यार इस खेल से है

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 12:22 PM IST
virat kohli likes badminton most after cricket

टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली क्रिकेट में आए दिन रिकॉर्ड तोड़ते रहते हैं। उन्होंने बल्लेबाजी में नए कीर्तिमान स्थापित किए हैं और फिलहाल वो विश्व के सर्वश्रेष्ठ बल्लेबाजों में से एक हैं। 

Comments

Browse By Tags

virat kohli team india one8 cricket More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

ऐलान- 13 से 17 नवंबर तक ऑड-ईवन के सहारे स्मॉग से फिर लड़ेगी दिल्ली

Odd Even policy to be implemented in Delhi from November 13th to 17th: Sources
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

शास्त्री बोले- जो लोग जलते हैं, वो जल्द धोनी के इंटरनेशनल करियर को खत्म होते देखना चाहते हैं

ravi shastri says some jealous people wanted to see retirement of ms dhoni
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

ऐसा करने पर युवराज सिंह की टीम इंडिया में हो सकती है वापसी

yuvraj singh eyes for comeback in indian cricket team
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

सीरीज जीत के बाद धोनी के आलोचकों पर भड़के विराट, दिया करारा जवाब

Virat Kohli's reacts on MS Dhoni's Critics after T-20 series win Against New Zealand
  • बुधवार, 8 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

...तो इस वजह से अपने आप ट्रोल हुए कप्तान विराट कोहली

Team india skipper Virat Kohli trolled himself after Indvs Nz 3rd T20I series win
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

शास्त्री बोले- जो लोग जलते हैं, वो जल्द धोनी के इंटरनेशनल करियर को खत्म होते देखना चाहते हैं

ravi shastri says some jealous people wanted to see retirement of ms dhoni
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

विराट ने युवाओं को सोशल मीडिया और फिटनेस को लेकर दी सलाह

virat Kohli advised Indian youth on use of social media
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!