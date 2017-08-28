बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विराट कोहली सीरीज जीतने के बाद चौथे वन डे में उठाएंगे यह बड़ा कदम
Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 01:02 PM IST
श्रीलंका के खिलाफ पांच मैचों की सीरीज में 3-0 की अजेय बढ़त लेने के बाद टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने चौथे वन डे में एक बड़ा कदम उठाने की बात कही है। रविवार को मैच समाप्ति के बाद कोहली ने कहा कि सीरीज जीतने के बाद अब वह चौथे वन डे में टीम में कुछ प्रयोग कर सकते हैं।
