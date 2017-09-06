Download App
teachersday teachersday

पीवी सिंधू ने कोच के लिए अपलोड किया वीडियो, ट्रोल हो गए विराट कोहली

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 08:11 AM IST
virat kohli gets trolled on pv sindhus video

एनर्जी ड्रिंक ब्रांड गेटोरेड इंडिया ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट्स पर एक वीडियो अपलोड किया, जिसमें भारत की स्टार महिला शटलर पीवी सिंधू और उनके कोच पुलेला गोपीचंद नजर आ रहे हैं। यह वीडियो टीचर्स-डे के लिए बनाया गया था। हालांकि, सिंधू के इस ट्वीट पर कुछ लोगों ने भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली का मजाक बना दिया।

