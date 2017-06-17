बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी फाइनल से पहले कप्तान ने इस खिलाड़ी को बताया 'सुपरस्टार'
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 07:49 PM IST
रविवार को भारत और पाकिस्तान की टीमों के बीच चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2017 का फाइनल खेला जाएगा। इस मैच से पहले टीम इंडिया कप्तान विराट कोहली ने कहा कि फाइनल से पहले टीम किसी भी दबाव में नहीं है। यह उनके लिए किसी दूसरे मैच की तरह है और टीम का संतुलन शानदार है।
