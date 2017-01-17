आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

विराट कोहली ने ऐसा क्यों कहा, करीबी दोस्त कम होने चाह‌िए?

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 10:12 PM IST
virat kohli exclusive interview after winning first odi vs englend

इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ पहले ही वनडे में कप्तानी करते हुए धुआंधार शतक जमाने वाले विराट कोहली अपने ताजा बयान को लेकर फिर चर्चा में हैं। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

virat kohli virat kohli exclusive interview

चुनावी खेल

कभी भी हो सकता है सपा-कांग्रेस के गठबंधन का ऐलान, गुलाम नबी ने की पुष्ट‌ि

ghulam nabi confirms congress alliance with sp

Most Viewed

इंग्लैंड खिलाफ वनडे में एमएस धोनी से मैदान में हुई बड़ी भूल!

MS Dhoni Signals For Review Before Captain Virat Kohli, Gets It Bang On
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बांग्लादेश के इस खिलाड़ी ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, फिर स्ट्रेचर पर गया मैदान से बाहर

Substitute Bangladesh wicket-keeper Imrul Kayes sets new world record
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पहले वनडे में जीत के साथ टीम इंडिया ने ही नहीं, इंग्लैंड ने भी तोड़े कई रिकॉर्ड

Records Made In 1st ODI Between India and England in Pune
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
﻿