विराट कोहली दूसरे वन डे में इन 11 खिलाड़ियों के साथ संभालेंगे मैदान!
Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 12:42 PM IST
Photo Credit: sportskeeda
टेस्ट सीरीज के बाद पहले वन डे में भी भारत से हार जाने के बाद श्रीलंका दूसरे वन डे में हर हाल में जीत दर्ज करने के इरादे से उतरेगी। टीम के खिलाड़ी अपने फैन्स को खुश करने के लिए पूरा दमखम लगाएंगे। श्रीलंका को सीरीज में वापसी से रोकने के लिए विराट कोहली दूसरे वन डे में इन 11 खिलाड़ियों के साथ मैदान में उतर सकते हैं।
