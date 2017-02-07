पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दिग्गज ने कहा, विराट अभी महान खिलाड़ी नहीं
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
Virat is the best one-day batsman but not yet time to call him a great says ponting{"_id":"5899ffce4f1c1b86523797c4","slug":"virat-is-the-best-one-day-batsman-but-not-yet-time-to-call-him-a-great-says-ponting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0911\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902\u00a0","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.