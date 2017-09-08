बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विराट कोहली आराम के दिन में भी कैसे बहाते हैं पसीना, देखें तस्वीरें
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 06:59 PM IST
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली हमेशा मेहनत करते रहते हैं। वह दुनिया के सबसे फिट खिलाड़ी माने जाते हैं। कैप्टन कोहली फिट रहने के साथ साथ यह भी चाहते हैं कि उनकी टीम दुनिया की सबसे फिट टीम मानी जाए। इसके लिए वह अपने साथी खिलाड़ियों को भी मेहनत के लिए प्रेरणा देते हैं।
