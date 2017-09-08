Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

विराट कोहली आराम के दिन में भी कैसे बहाते हैं पसीना, देखें तस्वीरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com-presented by: शरद मिश्र

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 06:59 PM IST
virat is saying rest day is cheat day, never stop hard working

टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली हमेशा मेहनत करते रहते हैं। वह दुनिया के सबसे फिट खिलाड़ी माने जाते हैं। कैप्टन कोहली‌ फिट रहने के साथ साथ यह भी चाहते हैं कि उनकी टीम दुनिया की सबसे फिट टीम मानी जाए। इसके ‌लिए वह अपने साथी खिलाड़ियों को भी मेहनत के लिए प्रेरणा देते हैं। 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

virat kohli team india

पाकिस्तान को फटकार

अमेरिका ने पाकिस्तान को लगाई फटकार, कहा- आतंकी संगठनों पर नजरिया बदलें-कार्रवाई करें

America said, Pakistan must change approach towards terror groups, take decisive action

Most Viewed

धोनी बन गए ड्राइवर, टीम इंडिया ने मैदान पर खूब की मस्ती

dhoni drives the car awarded to jasprit bumrah
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

विराट, धोनी और बुमराह ने रचा इतिहास, आखिरी वन-डे में बने ये रिकॉर्ड्स

records made in india vs sri lanka cricket odi series
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

इन 5 हीरोज के दम पर टीम इंडिया ने श्रीलंका का किया क्लीन स्वीप

team indias five heroes helps team to win the decider against sri lanka
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

श्रीलंका के इस महान खिलाड़ी ने 9-0 की हार पर टिप्पणी से किया इनकार  

murlidharan did not respond on sri lankan recent defeat
  • शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
  • +

वर्ल्ड का बेस्ट ऑलराउंडर बनने की तरफ बढ़ रहे स्टोक्स ने बताया सफलता का राज

ben stokes credits his improved performance to ottis gibson
  • शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
  • +

बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ रिकॉर्ड प्रदर्शन करने वाले लायन करियर की बेस्ट रैंकिंग पर पहुंचे

nathan lyon at the top icc ranking after best against bangladesh
  • शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
ये हैं देश की सबसे चर्चित हाइब्रिड- इलेक्ट्रिक कारें

ये हैं देश की सबसे चर्चित हाइब्रिड- इलेक्ट्रिक कारें

भारत में इलेक्ट्रिक कार लाने जा रही Audi, दिखने में होगी कुछ ऐसी

भारत में इलेक्ट्रिक कार लाने जा रही Audi, दिखने में होगी कुछ ऐसी

पहली बार डेरे में पहुंचा मीडिया का कैमरा, देखिए राम रहीम की वो 'गुप्त गुफा'

पहली बार डेरे में पहुंचा मीडिया का कैमरा, देखिए राम रहीम की वो 'गुप्त गुफा'

राम रहीम का डेरा: अपनी फोर्स अपनी करेंसी, सूई से जहाज तक बनाने की तैयारी थी

राम रहीम का डेरा: अपनी फोर्स अपनी करेंसी, सूई से जहाज तक बनाने की तैयारी थी

Your Story has been saved!