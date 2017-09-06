बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वीडियो: विराट ने 30वां वन-डे शतक जड़ने के बाद बाएं हाथ से बल्लेबाजी की
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 11:27 AM IST
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली अभी बेहतरीन फॉर्म में हैं और उन्होंने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ वन-डे सीरीज के पांचवें व अंतिम वन-डे में शतक जमाकर रिकॉर्ड्स बुक में अपनी विशेष जगह बनाई। कोहली ने वन-डे करियर का 30वां शतक जमाया और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कप्तान रिकी पोंटिंग (30 शतक) की बराबरी की।
