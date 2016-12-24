Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
TOP TEN ODI Score of year 2016{"_id":"585e04b84f1c1b1917e3a686","slug":"top-ten-odi-score-of-year-2016","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0932 2016 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0938 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0935\u0928\u0921\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
साल 2016 में वनडे क्रिकेट में 10 मौके ऐसे आए जब बल्लेबाजों ने एक पारी में 150 या उससे ज्यादा रन बनाए। लेकिन इस साल कोई भी खिलाड़ी दोहरे शतक क आंकड़े को नहीं छू सका। जबकि साल 2015 में दो खिलाड़ियों ने वनडे में दोहरा शतक जड़ा था। दुनिया की कई टीमों के खिलाड़ियों ने बेहतरीन पारियां खेलीं। आईए साल 2016 की दस बड़ी पारियों पर नज़र डालते हैं...
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.