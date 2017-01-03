बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चयनकर्ताओं पर भी गिर सकती है लोढा कमेटी की गाज
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
Time up for Gagan Khoda Jatin Paranjpe as national selectors
{"_id":"586bcc834f1c1b1c7e15902d","slug":"time-up-for-gagan-khoda-jatin-paranjpe-as-national-selectors","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u092f\u0928\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u094b\u0922\u093e \u0915\u092e\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 09:38 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष अनुराग ठाकुर और सचिव अजय शिर्के को बर्खास्त करने के बाद बीसीसीआई में हलचल मची हुई है। बीसीसीआई संचालन समिति के बाद लोढा कमेटी की गाज चयन समिति पर भी गिर सकती है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586bba684f1c1ba378159061","slug":"sourav-ganguly-is-right-candidate-to-replace-anurag-thakur-says-sunil-gavaskar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u094b BCCI \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0924","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"586b3efc4f1c1b005215903f","slug":"david-warner-smashes-century-in-1st-session-of-day-1-in-sydney","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u0935\u093f\u0921 \u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0928\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e 87 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0921\u0949\u0928 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0921\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"586b4da14f1c1ba378158d2c","slug":"pakistani-umpire-aleem-dar-makes-a-new-record","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u092b\u0940\u0932\u094d\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top