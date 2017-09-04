इन 5 हीरोज के दम पर टीम इंडिया ने श्रीलंका का किया क्लीन स्वीप
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
team indias five heroes helps team to win the decider against sri lanka{"_id":"59acbc3a4f1c1be0278b516c","slug":"team-indias-five-heroes-helps-team-to-win-the-decider-against-sri-lanka","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 5 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u092a","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
टीम इंडिया ने रविवार को कोलंबो के आर प्रेमदासा स्टेडियम में श्रीलंका को 6 विकेट से हराकर सीरीज 5-0 से अपने नाम की। टीम इंडिया वर्ल्ड की पहली टीम बन गई है, जिसने श्रीलंका को उसके घर में वन-डे सीरीज में 5-0 से धोया। टीम इंडिया के लिए यह सीरीज रिकॉर्ड्स के लिहाज से यादगार बन गई है। बहरहाल, भुवनेश्वर कुमार की शानदार गेंदबाजी के बाद विराट कोहली के वन-डे करियर के 30वें शतक की मदद से टीम इंडिया ने आखिरी वन-डे 6 विकेट से जीता। टीम इंडिया की जीत के ये 5 खिलाड़ी हीरो रहे, जिनके दम पर ही 'विराट ब्रिगेड' लंका फतह करने में कामयाब हुई। चलिए गौर करते हैं:
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.