Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

इन 5 हीरोज के दम पर टीम इंडिया ने श्रीलंका का किया क्लीन स्वीप

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 08:06 AM IST
team indias five heroes helps team to win the decider against sri lanka

टीम इंडिया ने रविवार को कोलंबो के आर प्रेमदासा स्टेडियम में श्रीलंका को 6 विकेट से हराकर सीरीज 5-0 से अपने नाम की। टीम इंडिया वर्ल्ड की पहली टीम बन गई है, जिसने श्रीलंका को उसके घर में वन-डे सीरीज में 5-0 से धोया। टीम इंडिया के लिए यह सीरीज रिकॉर्ड्स के लिहाज से यादगार बन गई है। बहरहाल, भुवनेश्वर कुमार की शानदार गेंदबाजी के बाद विराट कोहली के वन-डे करियर के 30वें शतक की मदद से टीम इंडिया ने आखिरी वन-डे 6 विकेट से जीता। टीम इंडिया की जीत के ये 5 खिलाड़ी हीरो रहे, जिनके दम पर ही 'विराट ब्रिगेड' लंका फतह करने में कामयाब हुई। चलिए गौर करते हैं:

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

virat kohli breaking news

न्यूक्लियर टेस्ट से थर्राया जापान

नॉर्थ कोरिया के न्यूक्लियर टेस्ट से थर्राया जापान, आबे ने कहा- अब बर्दाश्त नहीं

north korea claims tested hydrogen bomb, complete success

Most Viewed

विराट, धोनी और बुमराह ने रचा इतिहास, आखिरी वन-डे में बने ये रिकॉर्ड्स

records made in india vs sri lanka cricket odi series
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

बाहुबली फेम एक्ट्रेस तमन्ना करेंगी पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर से शादी? फोटो हुई वायरल

tamannaah bhatia pic with abdul razzaq viral on social media
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

अर्धशतक का 'शतक' पूरा कर सकते हैं धोनी, पॉन्टिंग को पीछे छोड़ सकते हैं विराट!

colombo Dhoni can complete Century of half Century in International Cricket
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

भारत का ये खिलाड़ी बना वन-डे में 100 स्टम्पिंग करने वाला पहला विकेटकीपर

ms dhoni becomes first wicketkeeper to acheive the milestone of 100 stumping in odi 01:45
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

विराट, धोनी और बुमराह ने रचा इतिहास, आखिरी वन-डे में बने ये रिकॉर्ड्स

records made in india vs sri lanka cricket odi series
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

बुमराह ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, भुवी ने साथ देकर बदला भारतीय क्रिकेट का इतिहास

bumrah and bhuvneshwar kumar becomes first fast bowling pair taking 5 wickets in a match
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering famous urdu poet majaz lucknavi by rakesh mishra
मैं इनका मुरीद

मजाज़ लखनवी: 'मजाज़ की किताब को लड़कियां तकिए में छिपा कर रखतीं थीं'

aur kitne naam banayenge
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक रुपिंदर याद दिला रही हैं- निर्भय, दामिनी, गुड़िया नाम तो सुने होंगे?

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja mahaganapathim in carnatic fusion by shankar mahadevan
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - 'महागणपतिम' फ्यूज़न संगीत शैली की ये स्तुति रूह में समा जाएगी

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!