टीम इंडिया को लगा झटका, सपोर्ट स्टाफ के एक प्रमुख ने दिया इस्तीफा

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 27 Dec 2016 02:46 AM IST
Team india's conditioning coach shankar basu resigns

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ एकदिवसीय और टी-20 सीरीज से पहले झटका लगा है। टीम के स्ट्रेन्थ एवं  कंडीशनिंग कोच शंकर बसु ने इस्तीफा दे दिया है। उन्होंने बीसीसीआई को अपना इस्तीफा भेज दिया है। 

 

﻿