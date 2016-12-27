बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
टीम इंडिया को लगा झटका, सपोर्ट स्टाफ के एक प्रमुख ने दिया इस्तीफा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
Team india's conditioning coach shankar basu resigns
{"_id":"5860f4e54f1c1b8640eeb971","slug":"team-india-s-conditioning-coach-shankar-basu-resigns","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0941\u0916 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940\u092b\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Tue, 27 Dec 2016 02:46 AM IST
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ एकदिवसीय और टी-20 सीरीज से पहले झटका लगा है। टीम के स्ट्रेन्थ एवं कंडीशनिंग कोच शंकर बसु ने इस्तीफा दे दिया है। उन्होंने बीसीसीआई को अपना इस्तीफा भेज दिया है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58611f9f4f1c1b8840eebc97","slug":"bengal-batsman-pankaj-shaw-scored-400-runs-in-cab-league","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u0921\u093c\u0947 44 \u091b\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947 23 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0947\u00a0","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"585f7e784f1c1b2a41eeaf59","slug":"who-is-the-favorite-cricketer-of-virat-kohli-in-present-day-cricket","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e- \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u092b\u0947\u0935\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"585a21724f1c1b1e64e3a646","slug":"full-list-of-retained-players-for-ipl-10","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940-\u092e\u093e\u0932\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u090f \u2018\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c\u2019, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top