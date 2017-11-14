Download App
आपका शहर Close
ChildrensDay ChildrensDay

टीम इंडिया के इस गेंदबाज ने कहा, मेरा मुकाबला अश्विन और जडेजा से नहीं

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: मुकेश झा

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 02:09 PM IST
Team india chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav does not see Ashwin and Jadeja as competitors

टीम इंडिया के इस गेंदबाज ने कहा कि वो रविचंद्रन अश्विन और रविन्द्र जडेजा को अपने प्रतिद्वंद्वी के रूप में नहीं देखते हैं।आइए जानते हैं कि इस नए उभरते हुए गेंदबाज ने और क्या कहाः-
 
 

Comments

Browse By Tags

kuldeep yadav chinaman bowler ravichandran ashwin ravindra jadeja

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

भारत-पाक पर बातचीत शुरू करने के लिए दबाव डाल रहा अमेरिका : रिपोर्ट

US pressures to start talks on India-Pakistan: Report
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

नेपाल से हारने के बाद द्रविड़ ने किया कुछ ऐसा काम, हर तरफ हो रही है तारीफ 

rahul dravid congrats nepal team after loss from them in under-19
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

सीरीज जीत के बाद धोनी के आलोचकों पर भड़के विराट, दिया करारा जवाब

Virat Kohli's reacts on MS Dhoni's Critics after T-20 series win Against New Zealand
  • बुधवार, 8 नवंबर 2017
  • +

'13 नवंबर' का दिन कभी नहीं भूलते रोहित शर्मा, श्रीलंकाई गेंदबाजों को रुलाकर बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

on this day in 2014 rohit sharma played world record innings against sri lanka
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

श्रीलंका के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज में इस रणनीति के साथ उतरेगी टीम इंडिया 

South Africa tour in mind India likely to field 3 pacers in first Test 
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

INDvSL: रिद्धीमान साहा की नजर में टीम इंडिया में यह खिलाड़ी है नंबर वन गेंदबाज 

wriddhiman saha says ashwin is the best bowler in team india
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

टीम इंडिया का यह गेंदबाज चयन नहीं होने पर जब हुआ निराश, करना चाहता था खुदकुशी

kuldeep yadav was in suicide mood after getting failure under 15
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!