टीम इंडिया के इस गेंदबाज ने कहा, मेरा मुकाबला अश्विन और जडेजा से नहीं
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 02:09 PM IST
टीम इंडिया के इस गेंदबाज ने कहा कि वो रविचंद्रन अश्विन और रविन्द्र जडेजा को अपने प्रतिद्वंद्वी के रूप में नहीं देखते हैं।आइए जानते हैं कि इस नए उभरते हुए गेंदबाज ने और क्या कहाः-
