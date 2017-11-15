धोनी के आलोचकों को शास्त्री ने दिया करारा जवाब, कहा- अपने करियर पर ध्यान दें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
Team india chief coach Ravi Shastri said, Look at your career before commenting on Dhoni{"_id":"5a0bdda94f1c1b71548bd086","slug":"team-india-chief-coach-ravi-shastri-said-look-at-your-career-before-commenting-on-dhoni","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0932\u094b\u091a\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
टीम इंडिया के मुख्य कोच रवि शास्त्री ने एक बार फिर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का समर्थन किया है। उन्होंने पूर्व दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों के लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है। शास्त्री ने कहा है कि दो बार के वर्ल्ड कप विजेता कप्तान पर कमेंट्स करने से पहले लोगों को अपने करियर को देखना चाहिए। मालूम हो कि इससे पहले भी शास्त्री ने धोनी का पक्ष लेते हुए कहा था, 'जो लोग जलते हैं, वो जल्द धोनी के इंटरनेशनल करियर को खत्म होते देखना चाहते हैं।'
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.