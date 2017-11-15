Download App
धोनी के आलोचकों को शास्त्री ने दिया करारा जवाब, कहा- अपने करियर पर ध्यान दें

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 12:11 PM IST
Team india chief coach Ravi Shastri said, Look at your career before commenting on Dhoni

टीम इंडिया के मुख्य कोच रवि शास्त्री ने एक बार फिर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का समर्थन किया है। उन्होंने पूर्व दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों के लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है। शास्त्री ने कहा है कि दो बार के वर्ल्ड कप विजेता कप्तान पर कमेंट्स करने से पहले लोगों को अपने करियर को देखना चाहिए। मालूम हो कि इससे पहले भी शास्त्री ने धोनी का पक्ष लेते हुए कहा था, 'जो लोग जलते हैं, वो जल्द धोनी के इंटरनेशनल करियर को खत्म होते देखना चाहते हैं।'
 

