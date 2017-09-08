सुरेश रैना ने कहा- टीम इंडिया में वापसी के लिए कड़ी मेहनत कर रहा हूं, 'ठंडा' टाइप नहीं हूं

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सुरेश रैना ने कहा- टीम इंडिया में वापसी के लिए कड़ी मेहनत कर रहा हूं, 'ठंडा' टाइप नहीं हूं
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 12:01 PM IST
सुरेश रैना ने कहा है कि वो टीम इंडिया में वापसी के लिए कड़ी मेहनत कर रहे हैं और उन्होंने अपने खेलने की शैली में भी सुधार किया तथा लोगों की सलाह भी ले रहे हैं। रैना ने आखिरी बार भारत की तरफ इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ फरवरी में टी20 इंटरनेशनल मैच खेला था। उन्होंने बेंगलुरु में हुए उस मैच में 63 रन की पारी खेली थी और उसके बाद आईपीएल में गुजरात लायंस का नेतृत्व करते हुए 14 मैचों में 422 रन बनाए थे।
