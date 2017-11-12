Download App
टी-20 क्रिकेट में 'तिहरा शतक' जड़ने वाले सुनील नरेन बने पहले स्पिनर  

amarujala.com: presented by-शरद मिश्र

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 01:48 PM IST
sunil narine creates history in t-20 cricket by taking 300 wickets

वेस्टइंडीज के ‌स्पिन गेंदबाज सुनील नरेन ने टी-20 क्रिकेट में एक नया इतिहास रच दिया है। नरेन टी-20 क्रिकेट में विकेट लेने के मामले में दुनिया में तीसरे नंबर के गेंदबाज हो गए हैं। बांग्लादेश प्रीमियर लीग के दसवें मैच में ढाका डायनामाइट्स के गेंदबाज नरेन ने शानदार गेंदबाजी करते हुए अपनी टीम को सिलहट सिक्सर्स के खिलाफ जीत दिलाने में अहम भूमिका निभाई।  

