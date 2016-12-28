आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

तिहरा शतक जड़ इस गुजराती क्रिकेटर ने तोड़ा 117 साल पुराना विश्व रिकॉर्ड 

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 01:02 AM IST
sumit gohel broke 117 year old world record

साल 2016-17 के रणजी सीजन को भले ही किसी और चीज के लिए याद किया जाए या नहीं, लेकिन एक बात के लिए यह रणजी सीजन रिकॉर्ड बुक में हमेशा के लिए दर्ज हो गया है। इस रणजी सीजन में जितने तिहरे शतक बने उतने कभी नहीं बने। 
 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

हादसा या लापरवाही

रेल हादसे के बाद सामने आईं ये लापरवाहियां, नदी में गिरीं दो बोगियां

BREAKING NEWS: The second major railway accident occurred in Kanpur These illresponsbility

Most Viewed

{"_id":"5863966c4f1c1b8840eed484","slug":"after-shami-and-pathan-kaif-too-gets-trolled-on-twitter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, \u092a\u0920\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0926 \u0915\u0948\u092b \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0926\u093e\u092f\u0924","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

शमी को पत्नी, पठान को बेटे के बाद मोहम्मद कैफ को मां के बारे में मिली हिदायत

After Shami And Pathan, Kaif too Gets Trolled on Twitter
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5863617f4f1c1b7675eec398","slug":"steve-smith-unhappy-over-australia-s-crunch-fixture-list-in-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0924\u093f\u0932\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0917\u090f","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

कोहली को गुस्सा दिलाना चाहते थे, खुद ही तिलमिला गए

Steve Smith unhappy over Australia's crunch fixture list in 2017
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5863acda4f1c1b445ceeb2b9","slug":"memorable-moments-of-year-2016-for-indian-cricket","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f 2016 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0917\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

क्रिकेट की दुनिया में टीम इंडिया के लिए 2016 के सबसे यादगार क्षण

Memorable Moments of year 2016 for Indian Cricket
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
प्रेम और रिलेशनशिप के लिए कैसा है साल 2017

प्रेम और रिलेशनशिप के लिए कैसा है साल 2017

एयर इंडिया में मैनेजर बनने का मौका, कोई आयु सीमा नहीं और सैलरी जबरदस्त

एयर इंडिया में मैनेजर बनने का मौका, कोई आयु सीमा नहीं और सैलरी जबरदस्त

वैक्सिंग के दर्द से चाहते हैं निजात? अपनाइए ये टिप्स

वैक्सिंग के दर्द से चाहते हैं निजात? अपनाइए ये टिप्स

ऋतिक और लीजा ने करवाया बोल्ड फोटोशूट, वायरल हो रही हैं तस्वीरें

ऋतिक और लीजा ने करवाया बोल्ड फोटोशूट, वायरल हो रही हैं तस्वीरें

﻿