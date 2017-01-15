आपका शहर Close

बांग्लादेश के इस खिलाड़ी ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, फिर स्ट्रेचर पर गया मैदान से बाहर

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 09:12 PM IST
Substitute Bangladesh wicket-keeper Imrul Kayes sets new world record

विकेटकीपर के तौर पर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का प्रदर्शन कमाल का रहा है। मगर विकेटकीपिंग का हर रिकॉर्ड उनके नाम भी नहीं। धोनी तो क्या, दुनिया के किसी भी विकेटकीपर के नाम यह रिकॉर्ड नही था। मगर बांग्लादेश के विकेटकीपर ने यह रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम दर्ज किया है।

