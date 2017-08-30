बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
17 साल में पहली बार बांग्लादेश ने कंगारूओं को हराया, शाकिब रिकॉर्ड्स के बादशाह बने
Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 03:53 PM IST
बांग्लादेश ने बुधवार को पहले टेस्ट के चौथे दिन ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 20 रन से हराकर दो मैचों की सीरीज में 1-0 की बढ़त बना ली है। मेजबान टीम ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के सामने 265 रन का लक्ष्य रखा था, जिसका पीछा करते हुए कंगारू टीम 244 रन पर सिमट गई। बांग्लादेश की ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर यह पहली टेस्ट जीत भी रही। इससे पहले दोनों देशों के बसच कुल चार टेस्ट खेले गए और सभी में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने जीत दर्ज की थी। मैच में 10 विकेट और 89 रन की पारी खेलने वाले शाकिब अल हसन को मन ऑफ द मैच चुना गया। इस मैच में कई रोचक आंकडें बने, चलिए एक नजर डालते हैं:
