ऑस्ट्रेलिया और बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ सीरीज पर मंडरा रहें है खतरे का बादल

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 11:54 AM IST
State Associations Refuses To Host Matches

लोढा समिति की सिफारिशों को मानने को मजबूर राज्य क्रिकेट संघों ने बीसीसीआई का असहयोग करना शुरु कर दिया है। दरअसल, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जबसे बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष और सचिव पर सख्त कार्यवाही की है, तभी से राज्य संघों के कई पदाधिकारी अपने पद छोड़ने के लिए मजबूर हुए हैं।

सपा का दंगल

मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश ने साबित किया वही हैं सपा के 'बॉस'

akhilesh yadav proves he is the boss of SP.

