कोलंबो में T-20 'अर्धशतक' पूरा करेंगे विराट,ऐसा करने वाले पांचवें भारतीय

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: नवीन चौहान

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 04:47 AM IST
Sri Lanka vs India T20I will be Virat Kohli’s 50th T20I game 5th Indian to do so

भारत और श्रीलंका के बीच एकलौता टी-20 मैच आज कोलंबो में खेला जाएगा। टेस्ट और वनडे सीरीज में करारी हार का सामना करने के बाद श्रीलंका के पास भारत के विजय रथ को रोककर अपनी प्रतिष्ठा बचाने का आखिरी मौका है। ऐसे में विराट सेना किसी भी स्थिति में मैच को जीतकर अपने नाम एक अनोखा रिकॉर्ड कर लेगी। आईए नजर डालें दोनों देशों के बीच खेले गए टी-20 मैचों के आंकड़ों पर।
 

