बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गांगुली ने कहा- श्रीलंका के खिलाफ ट्रंप कार्ड साबित होगा टीम इंडिया का यह खिलाड़ी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
Sourav Ganguly said, Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be a key bowler against Sri Lanka
{"_id":"5a0c18b84f1c1b6f548bd43d","slug":"sourav-ganguly-said-bhuvneshwar-kumar-could-be-a-key-bowler-against-sri-lanka","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u095c\u0940","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 04:16 PM IST
टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान
सौरव गांगुली
का मानना है कि श्रीलंका के खिलाफ 16 नवंबर से होने वाले टेस्ट सीरीज में तेज गेंदबाज भुवनेश्वर कुमार ट्रंप कार्ड साबित हो सकते हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0bb63b4f1c1bdb538bd381","slug":"virat-kohli-helps-injured-tv-crew-member","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u095c\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0938, \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0938\u0926\u0938\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u095c\u0947","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5a0a8b354f1c1b72548bcea3","slug":"rahul-dravid-congrats-nepal-team-after-loss-from-them-in-under-19","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u0921\u093c \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0939\u0930 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b\u00a0","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5a0250e14f1c1b6a678ba291","slug":"virat-kohli-s-reacts-on-ms-dhoni-s-critics-after-t-20-series-win-against-new-zealand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u0940\u0930\u0940\u091c \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0932\u094b\u091a\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f, \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c ","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a082cbb4f1c1b65548bc9dd","slug":"sourav-ganguly-says-ms-dhoni-should-change-his-approach-for-t20i","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094c\u0930\u0935 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0915\u0940\u092c \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092a\u095c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091f\u094020 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5a06edb94f1c1bd0408b5fb0","slug":"indvssl-virat-kohli-can-become-second-most-successful-indian-captain-against-sri-lanka","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IndvsSL: \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0930\u0940\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0926\u093e\u0926\u093e' \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u091c\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 '\u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0928 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940'","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5a0529d94f1c1bf3538bc471","slug":"ms-dhoni-inspects-eden-gardens-pitch-while-shooting-with-kapil-dev","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092e\u090f\u0938 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0928\u0947 \u0908\u0921\u0928 \u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0928\u094d\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!