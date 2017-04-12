आपका शहर Close

IPL-2017 IPL-2017

हाइट कम होने के कारण, आइस बॉक्स पर खड़ी होकर इंटरव्यू ली ये महिला...

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 11:00 AM IST
she standed on pepsi crate ice box during interview

दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स और राइजिंग पुणे सुपरजाइंट्स के मैच होने से पहले कमेंटेटर इशा गुहा जब दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स के खिलाड़ी कार्लोस ब्रेथवेट का इंटरव्यू ले रही थी, तब उन्हें पेप्सी कैरेट बॉक्स यानी आइस बॉक्स पर खड़े होकर इंटरव्यू करना पड़ा। कार्लोस ब्रेथवेट काफी लंबे हैं। उनकी हाइट 6 फीट 4 इंच है। इसी वजह से इशा को ऐसा करना पड़ा।

