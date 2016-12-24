वनडे टी-20 सीरीज से पहले टीम इंडिया को झटका, टीम से बाहर हुआ एक प्रमुख खिलाड़ी
इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 15 जनवरी से शुरू हो रही 3 मैचों की सीरीज से पहले ही टीम इंडिया को तगड़ा झटका लगा है। टेस्ट सीरीज में 4-0 से टीम इंडिया को जीत दिलाने वाला यह खिलाड़ी चोट के कारण पूरी सीरीज से बाहर हो गया है।
