आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

फ्रीलांस क्रिकेटर बनना चाहता है यह पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी 

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 11:16 PM IST
Shahid afridi plans to turn freelance cricketer

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान शाहिद अफरीदी ने यह बात स्वीकार कर ली है कि उनका अंतरराष्ट्रीय करियर अब खत्म हो चुका है। बोर्ड के साथ हुई तकरार के बाद विदाई मैच खेलने का आखिरी मौका भी उनके हाथ से जा चुका है। लेकिन वह फिलहाल क्रिकेट को अलविदा नहीं कहने जा रहे हैं। 

 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

shahid afridi pakistani cricketer

बजट

1 फरवरी से टूट जाएगी 92 साल पुरानी परंपरा, नहीं आएगा रेल बजट

here is the trivia of rail budget which was broken after 92 years

Most Viewed

ये ग्यारह खिलाड़ी बनाएंगे विराट को अजेय कप्तान 

probable team india for thired   T-20 banglore
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

IndvsEng T20: भारत भले ही मैच हारा मगर एक प्लेयर ने दिल जीता

india vs england 1st t20 international match live, inside summery, IndvsEng T20 live
  • गुरुवार, 26 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के भारत दौरे से पहले दिग्गज भारतीय ने दी टीम इंडिया को चेतावनी

sachin warns team india on taking australia lightly
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top