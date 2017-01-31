बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फ्रीलांस क्रिकेटर बनना चाहता है यह पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी
{"_id":"589056f14f1c1b981de80df7","slug":"shahid-afridi-plans-to-turn-freelance-cricketer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0932\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940\u00a0","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 11:16 PM IST
पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान शाहिद अफरीदी ने यह बात स्वीकार कर ली है कि उनका अंतरराष्ट्रीय करियर अब खत्म हो चुका है। बोर्ड के साथ हुई तकरार के बाद विदाई मैच खेलने का आखिरी मौका भी उनके हाथ से जा चुका है। लेकिन वह फिलहाल क्रिकेट को अलविदा नहीं कहने जा रहे हैं।
