सायना नेहवाल ने खत्म किया सूखा, लंबे समय बाद जीता गोल्ड
Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 06:05 PM IST
लंबे समय से एक अदद जीत के लिए तरस रही सायना नेहवाल के लिए बेहद अच्छी खबर आई है। रियो 2016 के बाद से ही चोट से जूझ रही सायना के लिए यह बड़ी कामयाबी है। रियो के बाद यह सायना की पहली खिताबी जीत है।
शुक्रवार, 25 नवंबर 2016
मंगलवार, 27 सितंबर 2016
मंगलवार, 27 सितंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 29 सितंबर 2016
