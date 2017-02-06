बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
BCCI उपाध्यक्ष मानते हैं कि श्रीसंत कर सकते हैं भारतीय टीम में वापसी
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 03:47 PM IST
आईपीएल के दौरान स्पॉट फिक्सिंग के आरोप में आजीवन प्रतिबंध झेल रहे टीम इंडिया के गेंदबाज एस. श्रीसंत का मानना है कि वो राष्ट्रीय टीम में एक बार फिर वापसी कर सकते हैं। सिर्फ श्रीसंत ही नहीं, बल्कि बीसीसीआई के एक बड़े अधिकारी का भी ऐसा ही मानना है।
