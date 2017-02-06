आपका शहर Close

Election-2017

BCCI उपाध्यक्ष मानते हैं कि श्रीसंत कर सकते हैं भारतीय टीम में वापसी

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 03:47 PM IST
S.Sreesanth can still make a comeback to the Indian team says BCCI vice-president

आईपीएल के दौरान स्पॉट फिक्सिंग के आरोप में आजीवन प्रतिबंध झेल रहे टीम इंडिया के गेंदबाज एस. श्रीसंत का मानना है कि वो राष्ट्रीय टीम में एक बार फिर वापसी कर सकते हैं। सिर्फ श्रीसंत ही नहीं, बल्कि बीसीसीआई के एक बड़े अधिकारी का भी ऐसा ही मानना है।

Browse By Tags

sports news cricket news

झगड़ा खत्म

श‌िवपाल नहीं बनाएंगे नई पार्टी, मैं कल से करूंगा सपा के लिए प्रचार: मुलायम

i will campaign for samajwadi party says mulayam singh

