सचिन के रिकॉर्ड को तोड़कर आगे निकले धोनी और युवराज

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 11:13 AM IST
Records Broken in 2nd ODI Between Indian And England in Cuttack

भारत ने गुरुवार को कटक के बाराबाती स्टेडियम में दूसरा वनडे जीतकर सीरीज अपने नाम की। इस मैच में 100 ओवर में कुल 747 रन, मगर जीत का सेहरा कप्तान कोहली की सेना के सिर बंधा। बेहद रोमांचक दूसरे वन-डे में भारत ने इंग्लैंड को 15 रन से हराकर तीन मैचों की सीरीज में 2-0 की अजेय बढ़त बना ली है। इस ब्लॉकबस्टर मैच में कई रिकॉर्ड बने। डालिए दूसरे वनडे के आंकड़ो पर एक नजर:

युवी के 'युग' की वापसी

युवराज ने 6 साल बाद जड़ा शतक, छलक आए आंखों में आंसू

Yuvraj Singh Slams a Centurry After 2131 Days

