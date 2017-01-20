बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सचिन के रिकॉर्ड को तोड़कर आगे निकले धोनी और युवराज
Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 11:13 AM IST
भारत ने गुरुवार को कटक के बाराबाती स्टेडियम में दूसरा वनडे जीतकर सीरीज अपने नाम की। इस मैच में 100 ओवर में कुल 747 रन, मगर जीत का सेहरा कप्तान कोहली की सेना के सिर बंधा। बेहद रोमांचक दूसरे वन-डे में भारत ने इंग्लैंड को 15 रन से हराकर तीन मैचों की सीरीज में 2-0 की अजेय बढ़त बना ली है। इस ब्लॉकबस्टर मैच में कई रिकॉर्ड बने। डालिए दूसरे वनडे के आंकड़ो पर एक नजर:
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
