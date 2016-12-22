आपका शहर Close

तो इस वजह से आंद्रे रसेल के काले बल्ले पर लगा बैन!

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Thu, 22 Dec 2016 03:31 PM IST
Reason Why Andre Russell Cannot Use His Black Bat In BBL

क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया (सीए) ने बिग बैश लीग (बीबीएल) के लिए आंद्रे रसेल के काले बल्ले पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है, जो उन्होंने टूर्नामेंट के पहले मैच में इस्तेमाल किया था। आंद्रे रसेल ने सिडनी सिक्सर्स के खिलाफ काले रंग का बल्ला इस्तेमाल किया था।

शाहिद अफरीदी ने कहा, भारत के लोगों को शर्म आनी चाहिए

Shahid Afridi Says India Should Be Ashamed From Arresting His Fan
  गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
आंद्रे रसेल की 7 गेंदों की पारी ने मचाई खलबली

Andre Russell turns heads with black bat
  गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
अंबानी-माल्या हुए ‘गरीब’, प्रीटी जिंटा के पास सबसे ज्यादा पैसा

Full List Of Retained Players For IPL 10
  गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
जीत के बावजूद टीम इंडिया को नहीं मिल पाएगा पैसा

No Performance Incentive For Team India Due To Supreme Court Order
  गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
अंबानी-माल्या हुए ‘गरीब’, प्रीटी जिंटा के पास सबसे ज्यादा पैसा

Full List Of Retained Players For IPL 10
  गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
विवादों में आई युवराज सिंह की शादी, पिता ने खोला राज, क्यों नही गए?

yuvraj singh marriage in controversy, father yograj singh speaks openly and told reason of angryness
  गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
