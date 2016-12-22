बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तो इस वजह से आंद्रे रसेल के काले बल्ले पर लगा बैन!
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 03:31 PM IST
क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया (सीए) ने बिग बैश लीग (बीबीएल) के लिए आंद्रे रसेल के काले बल्ले पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है, जो उन्होंने टूर्नामेंट के पहले मैच में इस्तेमाल किया था। आंद्रे रसेल ने सिडनी सिक्सर्स के खिलाफ काले रंग का बल्ला इस्तेमाल किया था।
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
