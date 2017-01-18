बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में इस बल्लेबाज ने लेट कर जड़ा अनोखा छक्का
Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 12:59 PM IST
टी-20 क्रिकेट के आने के बाद गेंद और बल्ले की प्रतियोगिता में रोमांच का स्वाद जमकर आने लगा है। एक तरफ गेंदबाज रन रोकने और विकेट चटकाने के लिए अलग-अलग पैंतरे आजमा रहे हैं, तो वहीं बल्लेबाज भी अलग तरह के शॉट का इस्तेमाल करने से नहीं कतराते।
