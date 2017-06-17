आपका शहर Close

Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

फाइनल से पहले विराट को मिली 'द वॉल' की सलाह, कहा- न करें ये काम

amarujala.com- Presented by: नवीन चौहान

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 03:53 PM IST
Rahul Dravid’s Advice to Virat Kohli Before Big Final Against Pakistan 

टीम इंडिया और पाकिस्तान के बीच रविवार को होने वाले मुकाबले को लेकर दोनों टीमें अपनी-अपनी रणनीति बनाने में जुटी हैं। ऐसे में द वॉल के नाम से मशहूर टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान राहुल द्रविड़ ने विराट कोहली को सलाह दी है। 
 

