फाइनल से पहले विराट को मिली 'द वॉल' की सलाह, कहा- न करें ये काम
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 03:53 PM IST
टीम इंडिया और पाकिस्तान के बीच रविवार को होने वाले मुकाबले को लेकर दोनों टीमें अपनी-अपनी रणनीति बनाने में जुटी हैं। ऐसे में द वॉल के नाम से मशहूर टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान राहुल द्रविड़ ने विराट कोहली को सलाह दी है।
