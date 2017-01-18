बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कटक वनडे में विराट कोहली टीम में कर सकते हैं ये बड़े बदलाव
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
Probable Playing XI For India in 2nd One Day Against England in Cuttuck
{"_id":"587f520e4f1c1b233af0001d","slug":"probable-playing-xi-for-india-in-2nd-one-day-against-england-in-cuttuck","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u091f\u0915 \u0935\u0928\u0921\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 05:01 PM IST
टीम इंडिया इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ दूसरा वनडे खेलने गुरुवार को कटक के बाराबाती स्टेडियम में उतरेगी। पहले मैच में कमाल का प्रदर्शन कर हार को जीत में बदलने वाली टीम इंडिया के हौंसले बुलंदी पर होंगे। इसके साथ ही कप्तान कोहली की नजर होगी कि वो इस मैच को जीतकर सीरीज अपने नाम करें और तीसरे मैच में अपनी बेंच स्ट्रेंथ को आजमा सकें।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"587f41644f1c1bd804efec09","slug":"5-players-who-debuted-with-ms-dhoni-in-2004-but-couldn-t-live-up-to-their-potential","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0906\u091c \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"587ef81f4f1c1bda30eff2d9","slug":"why-india-might-field-first-again-if-they-win-the-toss-in-2nd-odi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u091f\u0915 \u0935\u0928\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0924\u0940\u091c\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948!","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"587c7b6f4f1c1b665fefe6a9","slug":"ms-dhoni-signals-for-review-before-captain-virat-kohli-gets-it-bang-on","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0935\u0928\u0921\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u092e\u090f\u0938 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0942\u0932!","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Also View
{"_id":"587f41644f1c1bd804efec09","slug":"5-players-who-debuted-with-ms-dhoni-in-2004-but-couldn-t-live-up-to-their-potential","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0906\u091c \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"587f19454f1c1bda30eff46e","slug":"rare-cricketing-shot-by-afghanistan-cricket-player-najibullah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u091b\u0915\u094d\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"587f06cf4f1c1bfb18efe869","slug":"australian-wicketkeeper-peter-nevill-injured-in-big-bash-league","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e, \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0915\u0940\u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"587ef81f4f1c1bda30eff2d9","slug":"why-india-might-field-first-again-if-they-win-the-toss-in-2nd-odi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u091f\u0915 \u0935\u0928\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0924\u0940\u091c\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948!","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top