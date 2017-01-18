आपका शहर Close

कटक वनडे में विराट कोहली टीम में कर सकते हैं ये बड़े बदलाव

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 05:01 PM IST
Probable Playing XI For India in 2nd One Day Against England in Cuttuck

टीम इंडिया इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ दूसरा वनडे खेलने गुरुवार को कटक के बाराबाती स्टेडियम में उतरेगी। पहले मैच में कमाल का प्रदर्शन कर हार को जीत में बदलने वाली टीम इंडिया के हौंसले बुलंदी पर होंगे। इसके साथ ही कप्तान कोहली की नजर होगी कि वो इस मैच को जीतकर सीरीज अपने नाम करें और तीसरे मैच में अपनी बेंच स्ट्रेंथ को आजमा सकें।

