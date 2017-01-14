बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कोहली की कप्तानी में जीत का बिगुल बजाने उतरेंगे टीम इंडिया के ये 11 सितारे
Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 01:46 PM IST
टीम इंडिया रविवार 15 जनवरी को पुणे के महाराष्ट्र क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ सीमित ओवरों की जंग का आगाज करेगी। इस प्रतियोगिता में दोनों टीमें 3 वनडे और 3 टी-20 मैच खेलेंगे। हालांकि टीम चाहेगी कि वो मैदान में उतर कर इस जंग की शुरुआत जीत के साथ करें।
