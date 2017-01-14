आपका शहर Close

कोहली की कप्तानी में जीत का बिगुल बजाने उतरेंगे टीम इंडिया के ये 11 सितारे

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 01:46 PM IST
Probable Playing Xi For India in 1st One Day Against England in Pune

टीम इंडिया रविवार 15 जनवरी को पुणे के महाराष्ट्र क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ सीमित ओवरों की जंग का आगाज करेगी। इस प्रतियोगिता में दोनों टीमें 3 वनडे और 3 टी-20 मैच खेलेंगे। हालांकि टीम चाहेगी कि वो मैदान में उतर कर इस जंग की शुरुआत जीत के साथ करें।

