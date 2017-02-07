आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

क्या है उन 10 खिलाड़ियों का मौजूदा हाल, जो कोटला में बने थे अनिल कुंबले का शिकार

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 12:28 PM IST
Present Condition of 10 Players Of Pakistan Cricket Team Who Were Clinched By Anil Kumble

टीम इंडिया के मौजूदा कोच और पूर्व कप्तान अनिल कुंबले ने 7 फरवरी 1999 को एक पारी के सभी 10 विकेट चटकाकर अपना नाम इतिहास में अमर कर लिया। पहली पारी में 4 विकेट झटकने के बाद कुंबले ने दूसरी पारी में 74 रन देकर पूरी पाकिस्तान टीम का पत्ता साफ कर दिया और भारत ने दिल्ली के फिरोज शाह कोटला मैदान पर ऐतिहासिक जीत दर्ज की।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sports news cricket news

झगड़ा खत्म

श‌िवपाल नहीं बनाएंगे नई पार्टी, मैं कल से करूंगा सपा के लिए प्रचार: मुलायम

i will campaign for samajwadi party says mulayam singh

Most Viewed

अगले टी-20 विश्व कप में देखने को मिलेगा बड़ा बदलाव

ICC To Introduce DRS System In Next T-20 World Cup
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

इस शख्स पर लगा टीम इंडिया की निजी खबरें लीक करने का संगीन आरोप

Meida Manager of Indian Cricket Team Nishant Arora Accused For Leaking Dressing Room News
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

BCCI उपाध्यक्ष मानते हैं कि श्रीसंत कर सकते हैं भारतीय टीम में वापसी

S.Sreesanth can still make a comeback to the Indian team says BCCI vice-president
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

वीडियो: जब अनिल कुंबले ने अकेले ही पूरी पाकिस्तान टीम को आउट किया

Video of Anil Kumble Clinching 10 Wickets Of Pakistan Cricket Team
  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +

अश्विन ने दी सफाई, कहा उनके ट्वीट का राजनीति से कोई लेना-देना नहीं

Ashwin says his tweet has nothing to do with Tamil Nadu politics
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

टीम इंडिया से शर्मनाक हार के बाद टूट गया कप्तान, उठाया बड़ा कदम 

Alastair cook step down as England test cricket captain
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top