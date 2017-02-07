बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
क्या है उन 10 खिलाड़ियों का मौजूदा हाल, जो कोटला में बने थे अनिल कुंबले का शिकार
टीम इंडिया के मौजूदा कोच और पूर्व कप्तान अनिल कुंबले ने 7 फरवरी 1999 को एक पारी के सभी 10 विकेट चटकाकर अपना नाम इतिहास में अमर कर लिया। पहली पारी में 4 विकेट झटकने के बाद कुंबले ने दूसरी पारी में 74 रन देकर पूरी पाकिस्तान टीम का पत्ता साफ कर दिया और भारत ने दिल्ली के फिरोज शाह कोटला मैदान पर ऐतिहासिक जीत दर्ज की।
